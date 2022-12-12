Blankenship sustained a low-grade knee sprain in Sunday's 48-22 win over the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
After Blankenship appeared to sustain a significant lower-leg injury in the win Sunday, the Eagles received positive news Monday when it was determined that the safety suffered a knee sprain, an injury that is only expected to sideline him for a short period of time. The 23-year-old is not expected to be a candidate for injured reserve, making it very likely he returns to the field before the conclusion of the regular season. In Blankenship's absence, K'Von Wallace could take over as the starting free safety for the time being.