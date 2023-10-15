Blankenship has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jets due to a rib injury.

Blankenship logged five tackles before heading to the locker room in the third quarter, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia. The exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, leaving his availability up in the air for next week's matchup against Miami on Sunday Night Football. In his absence, the Eagles will be left with just one available safety against the Jets, as Sydney Brown (hamstring) was ruled inactive while Justin Evans (knee) is still on IR.