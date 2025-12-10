Blankenship made eight tackles (six solo) in Monday's overtime loss to the Chargers.

Blankenship was one of four Philadelphia players to finish with exactly eight tackles in the tough loss. The fourth-year safety has produced at least eight stops in three straight games after failing to do so in any of his first 10 contests of the campaign. Blankenship's surge has pushed him up to 72 tackles through 13 games -- he notched 78 stops in 15 regular-season contests last year.