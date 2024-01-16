Blankenship (groin) is inactive for Monday's wild-card contest against the Buccaneers.

Blankenship was hurt during Philadelphia's season finale against the Giants and wasn't able to practice at all leading up to Monday's contest. He was still given a designation of questionable after the team's final practice session, but he's ultimately been deemed unable to suit up. Sydney Brown tore his ACL in Week 18 and is done for the season, so Avonte Maddox is sliding over from cornerback to start at safety.