Blankenship (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
The Middle Tennessee product sustained a concussion in the Eagles' Week 13 win over the Ravens and didn't practice all week, so missing Sunday's contest comes as no surprise. With Blankenship and Sydney Brown (knee) both sidelined for Week 14, Tristin McCollum will likely serve as Philadelphia's top free safety.
