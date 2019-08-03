Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Absent Saturday
Rodgers was absent at Saturday's practice due to a foot injury, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Rodgers evidently picked up the injury earlier this week, as there was no indication the veteran tight end was hurt prior to Saturday. Considering the team listed Rodgers as "day-to-day" in their pre-practice injury report, it's fair to suggest the 27-year-old isn't expected to miss much time.
