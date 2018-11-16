Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Activated from injured reserve
The Eagles activated Rodgers (knee) from injured reserve Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Rodgers will return to action for the first time since suffering a knee injury during an Aug. 16 preseason tilt against the Patriots. The five-year pro has been activated to the 53-man roster after being cleared to practice earlier this week, and fellow tight end Joshua Perkins (knee) has been placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Rodgers will serve as the Eagles' No. 3 tight end behind Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert going forward.
