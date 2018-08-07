Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Back at practice Tuesday
Rodgers (shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It's worth noting that the Eagles are practicing without full pads Tuesday, so it's possible Philadelphia could still exercise caution with the tight end when it returns to a full practice. Regardless, Rodgers being back on the practice field is certainly a good sign for his health.
