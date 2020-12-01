Rodgers caught three of six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Rodgers' night was highlighted by him catching a 33-yard Hail Mary in the game's final moments. Of course, the tight end had a famous catch of similar style during his prior stint with the Packers, who he'll now face in Week 13. Although he sports good momentum from Monday's performance, as well as his strong stretch while teammate Zach Ertz (ankle) has been injured, the possibility of Ertz returning to face Green Bay leaves Rodgers' stock in need of monitoring throughout the upcoming week.