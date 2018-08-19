Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Considered week-to-week
Rodgers is "week-to-week" after suffering a knee injury during Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.
The Eagles have a preseason game Thursday against the Browns, so it's unlikely Rodgers will be ready in time. The goal will be to get him back for the season opener Sept. 6 against the Falcons. Rodgers is vying for a backup role behind Zach Ertz, but the Eagles selected Dallas Goedert in the second round of April's draft, so the competition is stiff. Rodgers caught one pass for 17 yards in Thursday's game before exiting with his injury, while Goedert made three catches for 57 yards.
