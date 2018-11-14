Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Could be available in Week 11
Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Rodgers (knee), who was cleared to practice a day earlier, could be reinstated from injured reserve ahead of this weekend's game against the Saints, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Rodgers has been sidelined since Aug. 16 after injuring his knee in a preseason contest with New England, resulting in his placement on IR ahead of Week 1. The Eagles labeled Rodgers as week-to-week at the time and there haven't been any reports suggesting he needed anything more than rest and rehab to overcome the injury, so the tight end may not need as much practice time to get back to full speed as most players that are designated to return from IR. If cleared to play Sunday, Rodgers would offer the Eagles a quality depth option behind Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Joshua Perkins, who has served as the Eagles' third tight end for most of this season, came out of the Week 10 loss to the Cowboys with a knee injury and will "significant time," according to Pederson, leaving Rodgers will a clear path to the No. 3 role.
