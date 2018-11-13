The Eagles cleared Rodgers (knee) to practice Tuesday, opening a 21-day window in which to activate the tight end from injured reserve, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sidelined since injuring his right knee in preseason Week 2, Rodgers is entering the final stages in a quest to make his Eagles debut. With fellow TE Zach Ertz embedded as the team's clear-cut top pass catcher and rookie Dallas Goedert a more than competent blocker, Rodgers may find snaps difficult to come by once he's cleared to play. However, Rodgers could make an impact in the red zone after averaging 6.5 targets per season in the region during four years with the Packers.

