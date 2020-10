Rodgers caught three of his four targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the 49ers.

Rodgers produced more than he did a week prior, when he replaced an injured Dallas Goedert (ankle). However, the California product saw just 22 snaps, or 35 percent of the offensive total. With Goedert set to miss at least two more weeks, Rodgers should continue to see similar playing time.