Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Exits session early
Rodgers exited practice early Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com reports.
Rodgers took a shot from Kamu Grugier-Hill in practice and appeared to suffer an upper body injury, but the specifics are unclear. Rodgers has been operating as the No. 3 tight end behind Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. It's unclear if Rodgers will miss anytime due to the injury, but if he does look for Billy Brown to pick up some extra reps in practice.
