Rodgers ended the 2018 season having caught his lone target for seven yards in seven games.

At least he can say he had a perfect completion percentage on the year. Rodgers was expected to at least battle rookie Dallas Goedert for the right to be Zach Ertz's backup, but he ended up missing half the season due to a knee injury suffered in a preseason game. By the time the 26-year-old returned, Goedert had firmly entrenched himself behind Ertz, and Rodgers would never play more than 13 snaps in a game. He'll now try his luck with free agency.