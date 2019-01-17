Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Finishes season with one reception
Rodgers appeared in seven games during his first season in Philadelphia, finishing with one reception for seven yards.
Rodgers was expected to battle rookie Dallas Goedert for the top backup job behind Zach Ertz, but a preseason knee injury undermined the veteran's efforts. By the time Rodgers returned to availability mid-season, Goedert had firmly entrenched himself as the No. 2 tight end. Rodgers never played more than 13 offensive snaps in any of his contests and will now test his luck in free agency this offseason.
