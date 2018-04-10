Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Gets $200k guarantted
Rodgers has $200,000 guaranteed in his one-year, $880,000 contract with the Eagles, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The size of the contract suggests Rodgers will need to earn his roster spot, though the guaranteed money hints that the Eagles expect him to do so. The team may view him as a low-cost replacement for Trey Burton, who caught 23 of 30 targets for 248 yards and five scores in 15 games last season, with nearly half of his yardage and three of the five touchdowns occurring in the two contests Zach Ertz missed due to injury. A 2014 third-round pick, Rodgers caught 58 of 85 targets for 510 yards and eight touchdowns in 2015, but he's otherwise failed to reach 300 yards in a season, typically operating in a reserve role. He has underwhelming career marks of 9.7 yards per catch and 6.4 yards per target, despite getting most of his opportunities from the arm of Aaron Rodgers.
More News
-
Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Reaches deal with Philly•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Out for season finale•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Watches practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Will not return Saturday•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Leaves with shoulder injury•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Season-best totals in loss•
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...