Rodgers played eight offensive snaps over two games, including the postseason loss to the Seahawks, in 2019.

Rodgers started the season on IR due to a foot injury, but he was waived with an injury settlement in September to become a free agent. The 28-year-old tight end re-joined the team in December with Zach Ertz dealing with a rib injury, but Rodgers was used mainly in a run-blocking role. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in March, and if he sticks with the Eagles, a similar reserve role is expected in 2020.