Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Gets action at end of 2019
Rodgers played eight offensive snaps over two games, including the postseason loss to the Seahawks, in 2019.
Rodgers started the season on IR due to a foot injury, but he was waived with an injury settlement in September to become a free agent. The 28-year-old tight end re-joined the team in December with Zach Ertz dealing with a rib injury, but Rodgers was used mainly in a run-blocking role. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in March, and if he sticks with the Eagles, a similar reserve role is expected in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...