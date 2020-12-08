Rodgers was not targeted in Sunday's 30-16 loss to Green Bay.
With Zach Ertz returning from IR, Rodgers played just three snaps on offense all night, his lowest number since Week 3. He likely will continue to see little playing time as long as Ertz and Dallas Goedert remain healthy.
