Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Hooks up with Eagles

The Eagles signed Rodgers to a one-year contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rodgers burst onto the scene in 2015 in the absence of Jordy Nelson, posting a 58-510-8 line on 85 targets. In his other three seasons, Rodgers combined for 62 receptions (on 106 targets) for 656 yards and five TDs as his strengths dictated more blocking duty. With Zach Ertz comfortably embedded as the No. 1 tight end, Rodgers should have a similar role in Philadelphia. That said, Ertz has missed one or two games in each of the last three campaigns, so Rodgers is poised for the occasional breakout with his new organization.