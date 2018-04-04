Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Hooks up with Eagles
The Eagles signed Rodgers to a one-year contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rodgers burst onto the scene in 2015 in the absence of Jordy Nelson, posting a 58-510-8 line on 85 targets. In his other three seasons, Rodgers combined for 62 receptions (on 106 targets) for 656 yards and five TDs as his strengths dictated more blocking duty. With Zach Ertz comfortably embedded as the No. 1 tight end, Rodgers should have a similar role in Philadelphia. That said, Ertz has missed one or two games in each of the last three campaigns, so Rodgers is poised for the occasional breakout with his new organization.
More News
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Out for season finale•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Watches practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Will not return Saturday•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Leaves with shoulder injury•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Season-best totals in loss•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: One reception in Week 12•
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...