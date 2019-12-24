Play

Rodgers signed with Philadelphia on Tuesday.

With Zach Ertz fracturing a rib in Week 16, the team was in need of depth behind Dallas Goedert and Joshua Perkins at tight end. Rodgers was waived by the team with an injury settlement earlier this season and has yet to see NFL action in 2019.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends