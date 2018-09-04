Rodgers (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Rodgers has been dealing with the knee injury since the team's second preseason game against the Patriots and was last seen a few days ago wearing a knee brace after the preseason finale. If healthy, Rodgers would have likely served as the Eagles' No. 3 tight end this season, so the team can afford to leave him in injured reserve this season. Rookie Dallas Goedert is now comfortably slotted as Philly's No. 2 tight end.

More News
Our Latest Stories