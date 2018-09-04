Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Lands on IR
Rodgers (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Rodgers has been dealing with the knee injury since the team's second preseason game against the Patriots and was last seen a few days ago wearing a knee brace after the preseason finale. If healthy, Rodgers would have likely served as the Eagles' No. 3 tight end this season, so the team can afford to leave him in injured reserve this season. Rookie Dallas Goedert is now comfortably slotted as Philly's No. 2 tight end.
