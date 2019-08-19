Rodgers was carted off the practice field Monday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

The nature and severity of Rodgers' injury remain undisclosed at this time. The veteran tight end missed time due to a foot injury previously in training camp, and it remains to be seen whether his current injury is related. If Rodgers were to miss significant time, Joshua Perkins, Will Tye and Alex Ellis would compete for the No. 3 role behind Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert (calf).

More News
Our Latest Stories