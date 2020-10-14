Rodgers (neck) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
The 28-year-old saw his role decline a bit in Week 5, catching just one pass during 32 percent of the team's offensive snaps, and it appears the injury could have played a role. Rodgers was thrust into the lineup with Dallas Goedert (ankle) landing on injured reserve, leaving just Hakeem Butler as the only healthy tight end behind Zach Ertz. Rodgers will have two more chances to suit up in practice before Sunday's game against the Ravens.