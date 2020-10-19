Rodgers brought in all three of his targets for 31 yards in the Eagles' 30-28 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

The veteran equaled a season high in receptions and checked in second in receiving yardage, with the 28-year-old serving as the most experienced tight end still standing for the Eagles once Zach Ertz exited due to an ankle injury with 9:30 remaining in the contest. Rodgers has played a serviceable complementary role while Dallas Goedert (IR-ankle) has been sidelined, posting a 9-99 line over four contests while primarily serving as a blocker. However, if Goedert doesn't return when first eligible in a Thursday night Week 7 contest versus the Giants and Ertz is also sidelined for the contest, Rodgers may be in line for expanded duty.