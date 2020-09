Rodgers caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 23-23 tie with Cincinnati.

Rodgers had seen just two plays all year on offense prior to Dallas Goedert's ankle injury in the first quarter Sunday. Afterward, the 28-year-old saw 33 snaps and drew his first targets of the season. With Goedert set to miss time, Rodgers should continue to see significant playing time compared to the season's first couple of weeks but is unlikely to replace the 2018 second-rounder's production.