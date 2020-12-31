site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Misses another practice
RotoWire Staff
Dec 31, 2020
1 min read
Rodgers (ankle) did not practice Thursday.
Rodgers hasn't practiced or played since injuring his ankle Week 15, and it seems like he's trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Football Team. With Dallas Goedert (calf) also absent from practice, Caleb Wilson could work as the No. 2 tight end behind Zach Ertz.
