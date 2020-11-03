Rodgers played just 16 snaps in Sunday's 23-9 win over Dallas and did not draw a target.

Rodgers hadn't played so little since Week 2, but Dallas Goedert came off IR prior to the game and immediately took over the primary tight end role. When either Goedert or Zach Ertz (ankle) have been healthy this season, Rodgers has yet to surpass four targets or 35 receiving yards in any game.