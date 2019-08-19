Rodgers suffered a lower left leg injury Monday, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal reports.

Rodgers was carted off the field during Monday's practice after having missed the previous two weeks due to a foot issue. The severity of Rodgers' injury remains unknown at this time. If Rodgers were to miss significant time, it would allow Joshua Perkins, Will Tye and Alex Ellis to compete for the No. 3 tight end role.

