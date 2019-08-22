Rodgers is expected to be sidelined multiple weeks with a foot injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers sustained the injury during Monday's joint practice with the Ravens and left the sideline via a cart. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but a multi-week timetable at this point in the preseason put him in doubt for Week 1.

