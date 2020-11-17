Rodgers caught four of his five targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Giants.

After going without a target in his previous outing, Rodgers bounced back to lead the team in receiving yardage. The 28-year-old now has at least 60 yards in two of his last three games. His time in the limelight may not last long however, as Zach Ertz could be back as soon as Week 11.