Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Reaches deal with Philly

The Eagles signed Rodgers to a one-year contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rodgers burst onto the scene in 2015 in the absence of Jordy Nelson, posting a 58-510-8 line on 85 targets. His production fell by the wayside in his other three seasons with the Packers, however, as Rodgers combined for 62 receptions (on 106 targets) for 656 yards and five touchdowns while seeing more responsibility as a blocker. With Zach Ertz comfortably embedded as the No. 1 tight end, Rodgers doesn't project to have much of a pass-catching role in Philadelphia. That said, Ertz has missed one or two games in each of the last three campaigns, so Rodgers may occasionally be in line for elevated snap counts with his new organization.