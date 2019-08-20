Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Receives medical testing
Rodgers (lower leg) is undergoing more tests Tuesday, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Rodgers suffered an apparent lower left leg injury during Monday's practice, the severity of which caused him to be carted off the field. It remains to be seen whether the No. 3 tight end will miss significant time due to injury.
