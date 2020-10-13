Rodgers caught his lone target for an 18-yard gain Sunday in the Eagles' 38-29 loss to the Steelers.

With Dallas Goedert (ankle) sidelined for a second straight game, Rodgers remained the Eagles' No. 2 tight end, but he was unable to build on the three-catch, 35-yard outing he posted in the team's Week 4 win over the 49ers. Top tight end Zach Ertz (one catch for six yards) was also silent Sunday, as wideout Travis Fulgham (10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown) instead garnered most of the looks from quarterback Carson Wentz. The Eagles could get two more receivers in Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) back Week 6 against the Ravens, so even with Goedert (ankle) still on injured reserve, Rodgers is unlikely to see his role in the passing game grow.