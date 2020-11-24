Rodgers caught each of his two targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Browns.

Both of the Eagles' touchdowns went to the tight ends on Sunday. Rodgers' was a 19-yard strike early in the second half. Despite playing just 22 snaps in this one and fewer than that last week, the 28-year-old totaled 108 yards in the pair of contests. He'll likely be relegated to the bench if Zach Ertz can return for Week 12 against the Seahawks, however.