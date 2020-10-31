Rodgers could see his playing time reduced after Dallas Goedert (lower leg/ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Rodgers was the surprising star in last week's win over the Giants posting six receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown, but he'll almost immediately fall back in line Sunday with Goedert set to play in a pivotal divisional matchup against the Cowboys. It's entirely possible Rodgers could still play a factor in the passing game particularly since the Eagles love to operate in two tight-end sets, but Goedert will almost certainly operate as the No. 1 option even if he's not completely healthy. The veteran tight end has played in over 60 percent of the offensive snaps just once this season.