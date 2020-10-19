Rodgers is slated to serve as the Eagles' top tight end in Thursday's game against the Giants with Zach Ertz (ankle) expected to be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Rodgers opened the campaign as the third man on the depth chart at the position, but he'll ascend to the No. 1 spot in less than half the season with Dallas Goedert (ankle) unlikely to return from injured reserve this week and Ertz now presumably sidelined until after the team's Week 9 bye. Thanks to Ertz's early departure along with a pass-heavy game script, Rodgers played a season-high 60 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Ravens, hauling in all three of his targets for 31 yards. Rodgers could see his snap count bump up a bit more Week 7, but he may not be in store for a substantial boost in targets if the Eagles get injured receivers Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) back in the lineup.