Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Suffers shin injury
Rodgers was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Cardinals with a shin injury.
Rodgers was carted off the field in the first half. It seems unlikely he returns to the game. Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz are the lone remaining tight ends in Philadelphia's lineup.
