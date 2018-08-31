Rodgers (knee) was seen wearing a leg brace following Thursday's preseason finale against the Jets, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Rodgers suffered the knee injury during the second preseason game against the Patriots and clearly isn't quite ready to return. Second-round rookie Dallas Goedert appears to have the No. 2 tight end job secured as Rodgers still appears week-to-week with the knee issue.