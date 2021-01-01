Rodgers (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against Washington.
Rodgers has been listed as a non-participant for six consecutive practice sessions since injuring his ankle mid-contest Week 15 against the Cardinals. The veteran tight end will close out the 2020 campaign with back-to-back missed games after suiting up for Philadelphia's first 14 outings of the season. Rodgers ends the year without a reception over his final three appearances, having posted a total of 24 catches for 345 years and two touchdowns on the season.