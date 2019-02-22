Lovato signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Friday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The long-snapper joined the Eagles in 2016 after starter Jon Dernbos suffered a broken wrist, but wound up winning the job outright which eventually led to Dernbos being traded to begin the 2017 season. The one-year contract is expected to be near the veteran minimum.

More News
Our Latest Stories