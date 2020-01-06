Eagles' River Cracraft: Latches on with Eagles
Cracraft signed a reserve/future contract with the Eagles on Monday.
Cracraft signed with Philadelphia's practice squad two weeks ago, and he made enough of an impression to be brought along as the Eagles gear up for the 2020 season. The 25-year-old receiver played six games with the Broncos over the past two seasons, and his main contributions came in the return game.
