Davis caught his only target for a six-yard gain in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Cowboys.

Davis' only catch of the game got the Eagles a new set of downs on the way to their first touchdown of the day in the first quarter. He played a season high 29 snaps in the victory, third-most among Eagles receivers.

