Davis caught two of his five targets for 17 yards across six regular-season games in the 2019 season.

Davis started the season with Washington and saw action in three straight games from Weeks 2 through 4 but was let go after the only game in which he recorded a catch for the Redskins. The Eagles added the 24-year-old to their practice squad within the week, and he ascended to the active roster in December after Alshon Jeffery was placed on IR. Davis would appear in four games with Philadelphia, including the Wild-Card loss, but was only targeted thrice that whole time, making just one six-yard grab. He'll likely be a fringe roster for the Eagles again next season.