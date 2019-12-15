Davis is expected to start at the outside receiver spot opposite J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in Sunday's game against the Redskins, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Promoted from the Eagles' practice squad just three days earlier, Davis looks poised to see significant snaps right away in his team debut with Nelson Agholor (knee) ruled out for the contest and Alshon Jeffery (foot) moving to injured reserve earlier this week. Along with Davis and Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward is expected to have a regular role at receiver out of the slot, but tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert are likely to rank as greater priorities in the Eagles' passing game than the three wideouts.