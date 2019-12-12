Davis was promoted to the active roster by the Eagles on Thursday.

Davis appeared in three games for Washington this season before he was released Oct. 1, but stayed in the division after signing with the Philadelphia practice squad a week later. He'll likely get his chance for revenge almost immediately, as the Eagles head to Washington on Sunday for a Week 15 matchup. Davis will be taking the roster spot of Alshon Jeffery, who was placed on IR with an unspecified foot injury in a corresponding move. There's actually a realistic path to playing time for Davis, as Nelson Agholor has been limited with a knee injury, leaving J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward as the only other wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart.