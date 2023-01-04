Head coach Nick Sirianni said Quinn (knee) will be designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Quinn will be able to practice Wednesday for the first time since landing on injured reserve due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 12. With the move, the veteran pass rusher opens a 21-day window to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated during that period, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the season. Quinn had 18.5 sacks for the Bears a year ago, so his presence could provide a major boost to the Eagles' defense ahead of the postseason.