The Eagles activated Quinn (knee) from injured reserve Saturday.
Quinn has missed the last four games while on IR with a knee injury, though he did return to practice Wednesday. The 32-year-old is now set to play again at the earliest possible opportunity heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Giants. Quinn logged eight tackles and two sacks across seven games before being traded from Chicago to Philadelphia in late October, though he failed to increase his season sack total over five games with the Eagles. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher led the NFL with 18.5 sacks in 2021, so his return should add yet another dangerous presence that opposing offensive lines will have worry about heading into the playoffs.