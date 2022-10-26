Chicago traded Quinn to Philadelphia on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Quinn had a quiet start to the campaign in Chicago, recording just one sack across seven appearances, but the veteran pass rusher is just one year removed from recording 18.5 sacks during the 2021 season. The Eagles lost Derek Barnett to a season-ending knee injury during Week 1 and have been looking to replace him since, so the acquisition of Quinn makes perfect sense. Quinn will help fortify Philadelphia's already stout defensive line and should see plenty of 1-on-1 opportunities while playing alongside Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham and Jordan Davis.