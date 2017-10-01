Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Active for Sunday's game
McLeod (hamstring) was listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
McLeod played all week at full speed so it's no surprise that he's playing Sunday. The veteran safety is listed as a starter, but he hasn't played many snaps since logging 63 in Week 1 against the Redskins. With only six tackles posted this season, it's hard to see him as a threatening IDP threat at this time.
More News
-
Instant reaction: Cook injury
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.