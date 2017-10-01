McLeod (hamstring) was listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

McLeod played all week at full speed so it's no surprise that he's playing Sunday. The veteran safety is listed as a starter, but he hasn't played many snaps since logging 63 in Week 1 against the Redskins. With only six tackles posted this season, it's hard to see him as a threatening IDP threat at this time.